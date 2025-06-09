19 students hospitalised after eating school lunch

Nineteen students at a secondary school in Prachin Buri province were rushed to hospital on Monday afternoon suffering from acute diarrhoea and vomiting after eating the provided school lunch.

About 2.30pm emergency services at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital received a distress call from the school.

A medical team was immediately sent to the school and reported finding many students experiencing dizziness, nausea and severe diarrhoea.

Twelve students were taken to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital and seven to Fort Chakrapong Hospital. Other students with milder symptoms were treated in the school’s infirmary.

All the sick students had reportedly eaten the chicken rice lunch served in the school canteen.

Officials from the Prachinburi Provincial Public Health Office said the food may have been contaminated. Food samples had been taken for laboratory testing and the source of the outbreak was being investigated.

The incident raised concerns among parents and school staff, prompting a review of food safety protocols.

Officials rushed to reassure parents that swift action was being taken to prevent it happening again.