Cambodia, Thailand drastically shorten visas for each other’s citizens

Cambodia has shortened visas for Thai visitors from 60 days to seven days and Thailand has responded in kind – and additionally plans to disconnect electricity and internet services to the neighbouring country, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told a press conference on Monday afternoon that Cambodia first shortened the visa validity for Thai visitors from 60 days to seven days and Thailand responded by also shortening Cambodian visitors’ stay in Thailand to seven days.

Mr Nikorndej, the director-general of the Department of Information, said he did not know how long the reciprocal visa measure would continue as both countries did not set a timeframe.

“Both sides have not set how long this will continue. I think that both can discuss the extension when the situation improves. At this time, the issue is not a priority,” he said.

Mr Nikorndej also said that Thai security authorities would propose to the National Security Council of Thailand to disconnect electricity and internet services presently provided to Cambodian areas where there are casinos and scam centres.

Authorities would also propose that Thailand control the supply of the products that may be abused for technology or transnational crime in Cambodia, he said.

The spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry also said he hoped both countries would work out peaceful and long-term solutions through bilateral mechanisms, including their Joint Boundary Committee that would meet in five days.