Thai PM visits new groundwater initiatives in Kanchanaburi

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Kanchanaburi on Monday. Piyarach Chongcharoen

KANCHANABURI: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspected groundwater development projects in Kanchanaburi province on Monday.

The prime minister first stopped at the Royal Initiative Project on Groundwater Supply at Ban Pak Chat Nong Bua in tambon Nong Fai of Lao Khwan district.

Ms Paetongtarn received a progress report from the Department of Groundwater Resources and examined the groundwater investigation and boring tools used in the operation.

She inspected a water purification process, prioritising inspection of the quality of the groundwater prior to supplying it to residents for consumption.

Ms Paetongtarn also drank the processed water to prove its safety and remarked that the quality was similar to that of bottled drinking water, with no odour at all. During her visit, villagers continued to bring empty gallon containers to take the water back to their homes.

This 14.85-billion-baht project, launched under a royal initiative, aims to deliver clean groundwater to the area, which had suffered from chronic water shortages. According to Ms Paetongtarn, at least 100,000 families profited from the project in the Lao Khwan district alone as they were able to save on expenses for water used for consumption and agriculture.

Ms Paetongtarn also said that the government had divided a major portion of the economic stimulation budget for the water supply initiatives to help improve the locals’ quality of life in the long run.

The premier and her entourage then moved to the Ban Nong Bua Hing Project in Huai Krachao to receive the public’s feedback on groundwater management and the drought crisis in the area.

During the visit, Ms Paetongtarn said the government had approved a budget for work to begin on solar cell panel provision in an attempt to address a concern about high electricity bills.