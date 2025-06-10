Covid spike 'a cause for concern', says Chula professor

Listen to this article

Dr Thira Woratanarat (file photo: Thai Health Reform Foundation)

Covid-19 was the most commonly reported illness among the diseases under official monitoring, with 111,472 cases and 31 deaths confirmed throughout last week, according to an expert at Chulalongkorn University.

In a post on Facebook, Dr Thira Woratanarat, an associate professor with the university's Faculty of Medicine, said the rapid spread and spike in Covid-19 cases should be a cause for concern.

He noted that since the start of the year, more than 400,000 people have sought treatment for Covid-19 -- not counting those who were infected but chose not to seek treatment at hospitals.

In fact, Covid-related deaths have exceeded influenza-linked deaths threefold, Dr Thira said in the post.

He urged infected individuals to refrain from working or studying as usual, in an effort to keep case numbers under control.

The widespread presence of the virus in both urban and rural areas, combined with the emergence of the highly infectious Nimbus (NB.1.8.1), declining immunity, minimal preventative behaviour, and the high number of elderly people in Thailand, a rapid spike in infections is likely to happen.

He rejected the misleading narrative which claims Covid-19 is now just like a cold or the flu, saying it has caused people to let their guard down against the disease.

Dr Thira warned that this combination of risk factors creates a setting ripe for a massive outbreak, especially in high-risk venues such as schools, universities, offices, nightlife venues, childcare centres, elderly care facilities, and prisons.

He urged the public to take precautions, isolate when sick, seek proper care, and avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals.