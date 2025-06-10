Economic push a priority, PM tells envoys

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called on Thai ambassadors and consuls-general around the world to proactively pursue economic diplomacy, with a particular emphasis on expediting the negotiation and establishment of free trade agreements (FTAs) with key target countries and regions.

She said such agreements are vital for sustaining Thailand's key economic engines, particularly exports and tourism, while also serving as an opportunity to create new drivers of economic growth.

The prime minister added that this is a crucial window of opportunity to attract investment in targeted and future-oriented industries, including semiconductors, next-generation automotive technologies, and the creative economy.

In parallel, the government is also committed to strengthening the grassroots economy, with the objective of improving the quality of life for all Thai citizens and ensuring stable, sustainable income across all regions.

Delivering her policy directive in a pre-recorded video message at the opening of the annual Thai ambassadors and consuls-general conference, Ms Paetongtarn underscored the crucial role the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays, as do Thailand's embassies and consulates-general, as the nation's frontline representatives on the global stage.

The conference, she noted, provides an important platform for exchanging perspectives and formulating collaborative strategies to advance Thailand's interests internationally.

Emphasising the government's commitment to delivering tangible benefits to the Thai people, the prime minister reaffirmed the importance of aligning diplomatic efforts with the administration's policy agenda, particularly in enhancing the country's economic competitiveness.

Ms Paetongtarn also addressed the evolving global landscape, noting that the world is currently undergoing a significant transition towards a multipolar power structure.

She observed that the multilateral system is in decline, while competition among major powers is intensifying, particularly in areas such as trade, technology, and the scramble for resources. This intensifying rivalry, she warned, has profound international implications with repercussions for Thailand.