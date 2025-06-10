Somsak outlines strategy on dengue

Listen to this article

An official showcases bottles containing Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquitoes) and Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquitoes) at an educational exhibition, helping the public distinguish between the species. The display is part of an event held to mark the 2025 Asean Dengue Day on June 15. Pattarapong chatpattarasill

The government has laid out its strategy to combat the spread of dengue fever, in an effort to bring down the number of deaths from the disease to zero this year.

The strategy was announced by Public Health Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, on Monday at an event held to mark the 2025 Asean Dengue Day, called "Asean United: Zero Dengue Death, a Future We Build Together".

The government's strategy against dengue fever, he said, will focus on disease and mosquito surveillance; rapid vector control response; early diagnosis and treatment, and risk communication to raise public awareness. Technology will also be leveraged to improve outbreak tracing and improve response efficiency.

From January to June 4, Thailand reported 13,079 dengue cases, with 15 deaths. "No one should die from dengue," he said.