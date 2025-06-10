Reform is a work in progress: EC

Sawaeng: Good citizens needed

The Election Commission (EC) has not reached its goal of reforming Thailand's politics, said EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee on the agency's 27th anniversary yesterday.

Mr Sawaeng said the EC has received strong cooperation from government agencies, the private sector and the media while stressing that its work is in accordance with the constitution.

He said the ultimate goal of Thai political reform remains elusive and highlighted that three of Thailand's constitutions (1997, 2007 and 2017) have underscored the need for political reform, indicating that the nation has yet to fully achieve its aspirations.

Mr Sawaeng said that the EC, while a primary agency in this endeavour, cannot succeed alone.

"We cannot succeed because good politics requires good citizens, not just the EC. We are merely an intermediary in this process," he said.

The secretary-general outlined three core areas crucial for fostering good politics.

The first involves preparing citizens to thrive in a democratic system with the King as head of state. Mr Sawaeng believes that the characteristics of the people should align with the desired political landscape, making citizen development a significant undertaking for the EC.

Secondly, the EC aims to support political parties and their development, and he hopes the body will collaborate with them to strengthen their role in improving the country's politics.

Finally, Mr Sawaeng addressed election management, asserting that while administrative issues might arise, Thailand's election process is inherently transparent.