Hunt on for two suspects behind Pattani bombs

Listen to this article

A bomb scene in Pattani on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

Security officials are looking for two suspects believed to be behind the two bomb blasts in downtown Pattani on Sunday night.

One bomb went off in front of a night market about 8.05pm, while another went off in a nearby alley, between the Santisook and Palace hotels, about five minutes later, Pattani police chief Pol Maj Gen Santhas Chueaputtarn said.

After reviewing security footage retrieved from the area, authorities launched a search for two men who were seen at the blast sites at about 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

The suspects came to the area on a motorbike and planted the explosive devices in roadside rubbish bins, he said, noting the driver wore a football jersey and a helmet, and the passenger was seen in a hooded sweatshirt.

The bombs were improvised devices packed with roughly three kilogrammes of explosives in steel pipes, designed to detonate within minutes of each other.

The areas were immediately cordoned off, and bomb experts were called in to comb the area for other bombs.

The explosions damaged food stalls and nearby motorcycles, with one person reporting hearing loss as a result of one explosion.

Security forces are reviewing more surveillance footage from the area to try and track down the suspects, who they believe planted another bomb found at an intersection on the other side of the city Monday morning.

The bomb, which was timed to explode at 8pm, took more than an hour to defuse.

The provincial administration warned residents in Pattani and neighbouring Yala and Narathiwat to exercise extra caution.