Former prime minister Suchinda dies

Gen Suchinda Kraprayoon (centre) is posed for photos with other military leaders who are members of the National Peace-keeping Council in an undated photo in 1991. (File photo: Bangkok Post)

Former prime minister Suchinda Kraprayoon died on Tuesday at the age of 91 from natural causes

He was pronounced dead at 1.57am at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok. A religious ceremony honouring him will be announced later.

Suchinda was a significant figure in Thai history, notably as the army chief who ousted prime minister Chatichai Choonhavan in 1991 and subsequently became the 19th premier in 1992. He was a member of the National Peacekeeping Council, the junta formed following the coup.

He is perhaps most remembered for his role during the May 1992 uprising, when protests against his government resulted in the deaths of over 50 students and injuries or disappearances of hundreds. This event, also called the Black May uprising, led to his resignation and remains a pivotal moment in Thailand’s democratic development.

After stepping down, he largely withdrew from public life, though he remained a respected elder within military circles.

His wife, Khunying Wannee, passed away last year. He is survived by two sons.