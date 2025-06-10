Aerial photos show Cambodian invasion of Chong Bok

Listen to this article

Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters shows aerial photos taken on April 20 and May 24, 2025, proving that Cambodia built a military base and facilities, including a wide concrete road, in the Chong Bok area over a period of a month. (Screenshot)

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have released aerial photos showing Cambodian troops invaded Thai soil in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province in April and built a strong base there in May, leading to the recent skirmish.

In a six-minute video posted on the social media channels of armed forces headquarters on Monday night, a woman officer said the Thai military had a series of aerial photos of the area taken since 1955 and they showed that the area in Thailand in contention had not been occupied.

The pictures disproved the claim that "the neighbouring country" had long occupied the area, she said - a clear reference to Cambodia.

Aerial photos taken this year showed Cambodian forces started to enter the area on April 20, and as of May 24 were using heavy machinery to cut trees, dig a long trench, set up a military base and build a concrete road four to six metres wide.

“A built trench is a strategy of war… Why did you build it?” the presenter for Thai armed forces headquarters asked. Her name was not clearly shown. She was in uniform.

The construction violated a 2000 memorandum of understanding between Thailand and Cambodia on joint use and patrolling in disputed areas, and on keeping those environments intact, she said.

The Thai military had repeatedly protested against the invasion but to no avail. The military invasion by Cambodia and its disregard for written Thai protests led to the skirmish on May 28, the officer said.