Diner refuses to pay VAT, causes scene at restaurant

Listen to this article

A customer refusing to pay VAT points a finger at staff in a ramen restaurant at a petrol station on Bangkok. (Photo: @moveforwardlandslide)

A customer heatedly refused to pay VAT on the bill at a ramen restaurant in a Bangkok petrol station and tried to storm out without paying - only to be stopped by other diners.

The heated argument was recorded on video by one of the other customers, who posted it on TikTok.

The incident occurred on June 8 at a PTT pump on Sukasawat Road, according to TikTok user @moveforwardlandslide. The customer, a woman, argued loudly with the staff, claiming she was being overcharged and refusing to pay the bill.

The dispute centred on the inclusion of 7% VAT in the price of her meal. The angry customer refused to acknowledge the VAT included in the price, insisting her bill should reflect the actual price of the food and drink she consumed. The bill for the food was 321 baht, a price that included the 21 baht in VAT on a 300 baht meal.

According to the TikTok user, the customer refused to listen to explanations by the restaurant staff, demanding they recalculate the bill as if it were a purchase at a 7-Eleven store, which she claimed does not charge VAT in the same manner.

There were only two women staff members on duty, and they appeared distressed by the situation, the TikTok post said.

A PTT staff member attempted to intervene and was met with similar resistance.

As the angry customer attempted to leave without paying, the TikTok user and another patron blocked her exit, insisting she settle her bill. Eventually, the customer paid up, but continued to argue during the transaction.

The TikTok user posted the video online, expressing sympathy for the restaurant staff and condemning the customer's behaviour. The poster said customers were obligated to pay the full amount of their bill, including taxes, and the woman was wrong to publicly berate the staff.

Comments posted in response showed sympathy for restaurant staff and some encouraged them to sue offensive customers.