Murdered woman in car, husband surrenders after standoff

Police at the murder scene on Soi Phet Kasem 67, Lak Song, Bang Khae, on Monday night. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

The discovery of a murdered woman in a car parked outside her home in Bangkok climaxed with police arresting her husband after a three-hour standoff in Bang Khae district.

The 36-year-old woman's body was in a white car parked outside a townhouse on Soi Phet Kasem 67, Lak Song, early Monday night.

It was reported to Phet Kasem police about 8pm.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene reported finding a woman’s body inside the vehicle. She had a gunshot wound to the back of her head and a stab wound to the body.

Investigators quickly settled on a prime suspect, the victim’s 40-year-old husband. Police believed he was hiding, either in the house or nearby.

The area was cordoned off and police began negotiations for his surrender. Three hours later the suspect surrendered without further incident. He was taken in for questioning.

The couple were reportedly married for over a decade and had three children.

Neighbours said the white car drew their attention because it had been left parked in an unusual way, blocking the road with its engine still running.

Earlier on Monday evening, a teacher had attempted unsuccessfully to contact the murdered woman's mother, to ask her to collect the couple's children from school.

Police were providing support for the bereft children and other members of the family. The investigation was ongoing.