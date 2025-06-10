Two dead in Nong Khaem warehouse fire

Listen to this article

A fire at a paper warehouse in Nong Khaem district, Bangkok, leaves two dead on Tuesday. (Photos: Facebook JS100 Radio)

Two people were confirmed killed, two others injured, and one missing after a fire at a paper warehouse in Bangkok's Nong Khaem district early Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

The blaze started at the single-storey warehouse on Soi Liap Khlong Phasi Charoen North. Firefighters from Nong Khaem arrived and found the structure engulfed in flames. Three water cannons were used to control the fire.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish. During the operation, five people were trapped inside. Two were confirmed dead at the scene. The injured were hospitalised, and one person remains unaccounted for.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing damage to the site.