Rain warnings issued for 54 Thai provinces

(Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for 54 provinces across Thailand, warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain in several areas, with particularly severe conditions expected in the East and along the western coast of the South.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, the department said in its latest 24-hour forecast, issued on Tuesday morning.

Residents in affected regions are advised to brace for flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying zones. Farmers are urged to take precautions to protect their crops from potential damage.

The warning comes as a moderate monsoon trough stretches across the North and upper Northeast, feeding into a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, a strong southwesterly monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are expected to reach 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in stormy areas. In the lower Gulf, waves of 1–2 metres are expected, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman and upper Gulf should remain ashore until at least June 13.

Additionally, a strong low-pressure system over the upper South China Sea is forecast to intensify into a tropical cyclone between June 10 and 13, potentially influencing regional weather patterns.