MK Restaurants apologises for buffet promo shortages

(Photo: MK Restaurants Facebook page)

MK Restaurants has responded to a wave of customer complaints after overwhelming public response to an all-you-can-eat buffet promotion caught some branches unprepared and short of food.

Thailand’s biggest suki chain is staging the MK-Koom-Koom Eat All You Can promotion for 299 baht. The offer comes with a time limit of 90 minutes per diner. It began on Monday and runs until June 30.

The promotion includes unlimited servings of premium dishes such as Australian brisket, sliced pork, tender pork, seasoned seaweed and more. Groups of four or more are also entitled to unlimited freshwater prawns at no extra cost.

The campaign sparked a frenzy among diners, with customers queuing in large numbers across various locations. However, the high demand quickly gave rise to controversy, as several patrons reported long wait times, unavailable menu items and understaffed branches.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, MK Restaurants issued an official statement addressing the concerns:

“We sincerely apologise to all customers who experienced delays or incomplete service (during the promotion),” the company said. “We are fully aware of the issues encountered at some branches and are working urgently to resolve them. Measures include deploying additional staff and expediting the replenishment of food supplies at all locations.

“We encourage customers to contact their intended branch directly to check service availability before visiting.”