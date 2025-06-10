Cambodian hackers targeting Thai govt websites

Listen to this article

Cyber police obtain arrest warrants for Cambodian hackers who defaced Thai government websites. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Cyber police have obtained arrest warrants for a Cambodian hacker collective that defaced Thai government websites over the ongoing border dispute.

They are working with international agencies to locate and extradite the suspects, who hide behind anonyms, for prosecution under Thai law.

Pol Lt Gen Trirong Piwpan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said on Tuesday the investigation began after a June 3 alert from the “Cyber Intelligence Community”, a network of government IT specialists.

The group reported that a Cambodian hacker collective known as “bl4ck_cyb3r” had threatened to launch DDoS attacks and deface Thai websites in protest over the Thai-Cambodian border issue.

From April into June, several Thai government websites were indeed targeted, defaced with messages from hacker groups including “ANONSEC-KH”, “H3C4KEDZ” and “NXBBSEC (Hacker Cambodia)”.

Pol Col Pakornkitt Thanawarinkul, superintendent of CCIB Division 2, confirmed the court had approved two arrest warrants on charges brought under the Computer Crimes Act, and efforts were underway to identify and bring them to Thailand for prosecution.