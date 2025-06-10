Man electrocuted on power transmission tower

Police say victim suffered from mental illness and had history of climbing tall structures

Police and rescue teams inspect the body of a man found at the base of a high-voltage transmission tower in Chaloem Phra Kiat district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A 29-year-old man died after being electrocuted while climbing a high-voltage power transmission tower in Chaloem Phra Kiat district of this southern province on Tuesday.

Police and rescue teams responded to a report of an incident near a 230,000-volt transmission line in Thang Phun subdistrict at around midday. The victim, who came from Chang Sai subdistrict of Nakhon Si Thammarat, was found dead at the base of the tower, wearing camouflage clothing. His body showed severe burn marks consistent with electric shock.

Investigations revealed that the victim suffered from mental disorders and had a history of climbing tall structures, including the revered Phra Borommathat Chedi at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, as well as other power poles and pylons in the area.

Authorities believe he climbed approximately 40 metres up the transmission tower before coming into contact with the live wires, resulting in fatal electrocution and a fall to the ground.

Relatives who arrived at the scene expressed no disagreement with the reported cause of death. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family for traditional funeral rites.

The incident highlights the dangers of unauthorised access to high-voltage electrical infrastructure and the need for public awareness to prevent similar tragedies.