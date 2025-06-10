Closing Thai-Cambodian border should be ‘last resort’, cabinet told

Listen to this article

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai gestures during a visit to the border in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province last week. (Photo: 2nd Army Facebook account)

Closing permanent border crossings to Cambodia should be a last resort in the current territorial dispute, Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphol Nakpanich said on Tuesday, ahead of a key meeting between the two sides

Speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting, Gen Nattaphol said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had been advised to keep permanent checkpoints with Cambodia open.

However, Thailand should limit working hours and the number of people going through checkpoints, he said, according to the government broadcaster NBT.

Policy on checkpoint operations should be tailored to the situation, but people living along the border should not be affected, he added.

The deputy minister was speaking after the Defence and Foreign ministries briefed Ms Paetongtarn and her ministers on the situation following the skirmish with Cambodian troops in a contested border area near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province on May 28.

The Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission is due to convene in Phnom Penh on Saturday to discuss four disputed border locations, three in Surin province and one in Ubon Ratchathani.

Cambodia has said it plans to unilaterally take the issue to the International Court of Justice.

Gen Nattaphol said Thailand reaffirmed its position in rejecting the jurisdiction of the World Court in the matter.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said the prime minister was also brought up to date on the dispositions of Thai and Cambodian troops, who have now withdrawn to the same positions they held last year under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2000.

Quiet in Surin

In a related development, Thai immigration officers at the Chong Chom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district of Surin on Tuesday deported 49 Cambodian nationals who had travelled from outside the area to request their return to Cambodia, even though the checkpoint was closed.

Cambodian immigration officials were present on the other side of the gate to receive the 28 men and 21 women during the brief opening. Both sides immediately shut their gates after the process was done.

Until further notice, the Chong Chom checkpoint will only be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am to 3pm.

The atmosphere at the nearby Chong Chom border market on Tuesday was quiet with many shops closed, especially those run by Cambodian vendors who had returned to their country due to uncertainty about the situation.

Some Cambodian vendors who have opted to stay expressed their wish that the Thai and Cambodian governments engage in peaceful dialogue, saying that if war erupts, they are the first group to be hardest hit by it.

Many vendors at the market still haven’t fully recovered from the financial losses caused by the major fire that occurred there two years ago, they said.

However, Cambodia’s recent decision to reduce Thai visa validity to only 7 days did not appear to have significantly affected Thai people using the Chong Chom crossing, mainly because most are gamblers who travel to Cambodian casinos, which Thai immigration authorities have already prohibited.

Only a small number of Thai tourists usually use the Chong Chom crossing to visit Cambodia.