Closure of Thai-Cambodian border should be 'last resort' cabinet told

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai gestures during a visit to the border in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province last week. (Photo: 2nd Army Facebook account)

Closing permanent border crossings to Cambodia should be a last resort in the current territorial dispute, Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphol Nakpanich said on Tuesday, ahead of a key meeting between the two sides.

Speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting, Gen Nattaphol said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had been advised to keep permanent checkpoints with Cambodia open.

However, Thailand should limit working hours and the people going through the border, he said, according to government broadcaster NBT.

Policy on checkpoint operations should be tailored to the situation, but people living along the border should not be affected, he added.

The deputy minister was speaking after the Defence and Foreign ministries briefed Ms Paetongtarn and her ministers on the situation following the skirmish with Cambodian troops in a contested border area near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchani province on May 28.

The Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission is due to convene in Phnom Penh on Saturday to discuss four disputed border locations, three in Surin province and one in Ubon Ratchathani.

Cambodia has said it plans to unilaterally take the issue to the International Court of Justice.

Gen Nattaphol said Thailand reaffirmed its position in rejecting the jurisdiction of the World Court in the matter.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said the prime minister was also brought up to date on the dispositions of Thai and Cambodian troops, who have now withdrawn to the same positions they held last year under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2000.