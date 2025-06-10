Body of Thai hostage returning home from Israel on Wednesday

Palestinians inspect the damage at a school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli strike, in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip on May 12. (Photo: Reuters)

The body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai hostage who was killed in Gaza, will be repatriated to Thailand on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the remains will arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport at 2pm on Wednesday on El Al flight LY081 leaving Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv at 10.20pm local time on Tuesday.

Israel said on Saturday that its soldiers had retrieved the body of Nattapong, a native of Phrae province, in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Nattapong had been “murdered in captivity” and his body was being held by a Palestinian militant group called the Mujahideen Brigades, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The attacks by the Hamas militant group on Oct 7, 2023 resulted in the deaths of 46 Thai workers and 31 abductions. Two of the hostages were later confirmed dead, while 23 were freed by the end of that year. Five others were released in January this year, leaving only Nattapong unaccounted for.

The bodies of the other two hostages — Sonthaya Akkharasri from Nong Bua Lam Phu province and Sudthisak Rinthalak from Nong Khai — have not been recovered.