What does durian taste, smell, feel like? Netizens share their views

Durian: People either love it or hate it.(Photo: HONG SON)

A reddit user recently shared their first experience tasting durian, the so-called "king of fruits," sparking a lively social media discussion about the fruit’s distinctive taste, smell and texture.

In a post titled “I tried durian for the first time…” on the Thailand subreddit, the user expressed surprise at how much they enjoyed the fruit. “This stuff is awesome! I have no idea what people are complaining about. I really don't even think it smells that bad. So creamy, so delicious. I love durian!!!” they wrote.

Durian is famous for its polarising reputation - people tend to either love it or hate it. Native to Southeast Asia, the fruit is prized for its rich, custard-like flesh but notorious for its strong and pungent aroma, which some find overwhelming.

Netizens joined the conversation, sharing their own impressions of durian’s smell, taste, and texture, often with vivid comparisons.

Smell: A love-hate aroma

Many described the smell with less-than-appetising analogies, including “rotten diapers", “farts”, “fermenting cheese”, “raw sewage” and “rotting corpse". Others compared it to “hot garbage”, “wet dumpster” or “smelly feet.” Some even likened it to a “dunny (pit toilet) gone wrong”.

On the other hand, a few offered a more positive take, comparing the aroma to “flowers”, highlighting the subjective nature of durian’s scent.

Taste: Complex and Unusual

Descriptions of durian’s taste varied widely. Some likened it to “strawberry egg custard” when combined with strawberries, while others noted hints of “garlic shoots”, “cream cheese”, “onions” or even “boiled egg”. More negative comparisons included “congealed rotten petrol”, “cheese, rotten onion and garlic” and “tasteless paper mache”.

Texture: Creamy and Custard-Like

Texture-wise, durian was often described as “creamy fruit,” “hunk of cream cheese,” or “custard-like.” Some found it “mushy like a completely brown banana,” underscoring its soft and rich consistency.

Other Observations

Some netizens drew parallels between durian and herbs like cilantro or parsley, noting that genetic predisposition influences whether a person perceives the taste as pleasant or soapy. One user humorously compared durian’s addictive quality to the drug “crack”, while others simply called it “heaven” for its unique flavour.

Durian’s distinctive characteristics continue to evoke strong reactions, making it one of the most intriguing of fruits. Whether you love it or hate it, durian remains a must-try experience for visitors to Thailand and Southeast Asia.