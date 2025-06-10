Why Thai food is often so spicy

Listen to this article

Som Tum Thai (Photo: Pexels)

If you have ever tasted Thai cuisine, chances are you’ve encountered that signature fiery heat - whether it’s the classic Tom Yam Kung or the beloved Som Tum (papaya salad), spiciness seems almost unavoidable in many of Thailand’s most iconic dishes.

But why does Thai food have to be so spicy?

One compelling explanation lies in the climate. Thailand’s hot and humid weather provides the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, making food spoil more easily compared to countries in colder regions.

A study published in the Quarterly Review of Biology analysed more than 4,570 traditional recipes from around the world and found that spicy ingredients play a significant role in tropical countries. In particular, chili - rich in a compound called capsaicin - helps inhibit the growth of harmful microbes, naturally extending the shelf life of food without the need for modern preservation technologies found in Europe or America.

Tom Yam Kung. (Photo: Pexels)

Chili was not always part of Thai cuisine

Despite being deeply embedded in Thai cooking today, chili is not native to Asia. It originally came from South America and was introduced to Southeast Asia in the 16th century by Portuguese traders. Over time, chili was adapted to suit Thai tastes and gradually became a pantry staple in nearly every household.

In Thailand, chili is not just used to add heat. It also plays an emotional role - helping to trigger sweating, cool the body down, and even provide a sense of freshness in the midst of the tropical heat.

Beyond its preservative function, spicy food offers several health benefits. Chili is an excellent source of vitamin C, supports the immune system, soothes coughs, reduces phlegm, and may even help lower cholesterol levels.

Still, as with anything, too much of a good thing can turn harmful. Overconsumption of spicy food, especially in people with sensitive digestive systems, can increase the risk of gastritis, chronic bowel inflammation and acid reflux - health issues that should not be taken lightly.

So, if you are a fan of Thailand’s bold and spicy flavours, go ahead and enjoy it - but perhaps in moderation. Your taste buds may thank you, but your stomach will thank you even more.