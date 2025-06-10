Confucian principles help build mutual trust, forum told

Listen to this article

Phinij Jarusombat, vice-president of the International Confucian Association, addresses the “2025 Forum for Harmonious Civilizations”, celebrating 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Anucha Charoenpo)

Confucian principles can help address modern global challenges and build mutual trust across nations, a forum in Bangkok was told on Tuesday.

Phinij Jarusombat, vice-president of the International Confucian Association and president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council (TCCRC), underscored the significance of the “2025 Forum for Harmonious Civilizations”, held in honour of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.

Thailand and China place great importance on their enduring friendship, he said.

“China has honoured Thailand by selecting it as the host for this major international gathering,” he said.

“At the heart of the federation’s efforts is the promotion of global peace and harmony — an ideal where civilisations coexist with kindness, compassion and a spirit of selflessness,” he told the forum at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The forum’s theme — “Harmony and Coexistence: Promoting the Prosperity and Progress of Civilization” — brought together more than 200 scholars, diplomats, business leaders, and young people from China, Thailand, across Asean and the world.

Mr Phinij said that these values stem from the ancient teachings of Confucius, who over 2,600 years ago advocated for a world of shared humanity built on generosity, nonviolence and understanding — principles that resonate deeply amid the global divisions and conflicts of today.

China is strategically incorporating Confucian philosophy into its approach to international engagement, as reflected by the presence of leaders and scholars from multiple nations at this year’s forum, he said.

The event, he added, will further strengthen China’s global relationships across areas such as tourism, exports, economic cooperation, trade, investment, education, culture, science and technology.

“This year marks the Golden Jubilee of Thai-Chinese friendship—a milestone that carries profound meaning. Hosting this forum under the theme ‘Coexisting in Harmony … Advancing Civilization’ reflects our shared commitment to cultural progress,” he said.

He said that the forum also aligns with the United Nations’ International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations and serves as an important step in promoting cultural exchange not just between China and Thailand, but across Asean and the wider international community.

“Our shared human values are the bridge for bringing world civilisations closer together in peace,” he said.

Mutual respect

Sun Chunlan, president of the International Confucian Association, praised Thailand as “a land of smiles”, emphasising mutual respect, cultural integration, and shared heritage between the two nations.

She said that diplomacy between the countries has deepened under recent leadership, including visits by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra earlier this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai spoke of the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding amid global conflict, encouraging inclusive communication and equitable dispute resolution.

He stressed that building a nation founded on civilisation requires unity of vision and a commitment to peace across all sectors of society.

“I hope that this forum will serve as an important milestone in promoting coexistence through harmony at all levels, beginning with each and every one of us.

“I call on all sectors to join in cultivating a culture of constructive communication. And I affirm that achieving reconciliation and harmony is not about forcing us to surrender, or to be fearful and avoid struggle,” he said.

Organisers hope the forum will act as a blueprint for deeper cooperation among civilisations, strengthening a future built on harmony, innovation and shared human values.