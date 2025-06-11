Minister's wife defends mansion

Listen to this article

This image shared online shows the newly renovated mansion belonging to Dr Cholnan Srikaew, a former public health minister, and his wife, Dr Nuansakul Bamrungpong. (Photo: Dr. Cholnan FC no drama Facebook page)

Nuansakul Bamrungpong, wife of former public health minister Cholnan Srikaew, has deflected criticism of the couple's recently unveiled mansion.

Addressing the criticism following a housewarming ceremony at the mansion, Dr Nuansakul said the property in Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok was acquired using funds she inherited from her father.

The backlash began when the Mor Cholnan FC Mai Mee Drama (Dr Cholnan's Fan Club, No Drama) Facebook page posted photos from the ceremony at Dr Nuansakul's mansion, called Baan Siam Tamagno.

Named in honour of Mario Tamagno, the Italian architect behind iconic landmarks like the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall and Hua Lamphong Railway Station, the mansion reflects his influence and the architectural legacy of King Rama V's era.

The mansion originally came with a title deed dated Ror Sor 114, or the year 1895, which marked the 28th year of King Rama V's reign.

The page later noted that the ceremony put the mansion in the spotlight, drawing torrents of criticism that were potentially libellous. It emphasised that the property is Dr Nuansakul's inheritance while questioning why her husband had been dragged into it.

The page suggested that Dr Nuansakul acquired and renovated the mansion using money she derived from the 550 million baht of assets bequeathed to her by her father.

The page maintained payment for the renovation could be accounted for since Dr Cholnan, as a political post holder, and his spouse have jointly declared their assets to the National Anti-Corruption Commission multiple times.

Meanwhile, Dr Nuansakul's own Facebook page included a post denying the allegation that the house was bought with taxpayers' money. The post reiterated that the property was legally obtained to preserve history and prevent it from falling into foreign hands.

Dr Nuansakul said the mansion might eventually become a museum in the future. "What is wrong with using one's own funds to preserve a historical building for the country?" she asked.