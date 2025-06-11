Bandhu Savali dies at 91

Listen to this article

Thanpuying Bandhu Savali Kitiyakara, the mother of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha, passed away on Tuesday. She was 91 years old.

Thanpuying Bandhu Savali Kitiyakara passed away peacefully in the morning at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Details of the funeral arrangements will be provided later, Maj Gen MC Chulcherm Yugala wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Born on Sept 24, 1933, she was originally titled MC Bandhu Savali Yugala and known as "Than Ying Pim".

She was the daughter of Prince Bhanubandhu Yugala and ML Soiraya Yugala (née Sanitwongse).

She had two siblings, MC Thitiphan Yugala and MC Rangsinobhadol Yugala and three half-siblings, including Col MC Nawaphansa Yugala.

She completed her secondary education at Rajini School in 1950 before continuing her studies in the United Kingdom, where she met MR Adulakit Kitiyakara, brother of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, at a party hosted by Thai students.

They married on April 4 1956, before she renounced her royal title days later on April 10.

The couple had two daughters: Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha, mother of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, and ML Sarali Kitiyakara.

She was both a maternal relative of His Majesty King Rama X and grandmother to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, His Majesty's eldest daughter, reflecting her deep ties to Thailand's royal family.