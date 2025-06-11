Transport plans now on fast track

Listen to this article

Suriya Jungrungreangkit

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has ordered that key transport infrastructure projects be sped up, particularly the second phase of the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed rail line.

Meanwhile, the government said it is expediting the disbursement of the 2025 fiscal year's investment budget to drive development forward.

Following a policy steering committee meeting on Tuesday, Mr Suriya reported that, as of the end of May, the Transport Ministry had disbursed 93 billion baht from its total investment allocation of 212.21 billion baht for the year.

Out of 326 new procurement contracts worth 24.18 billion baht, he said, 86 contracts totalling 1.31 billion baht had already been signed. All are expected to be signed by August, added Mr Suriya.

He also pointed out the progress of the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed rail project, saying Phase 1 (Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima) has reached 43.79% completion in civil engineering works.

However, progress in areas such as systems installation, rolling stock procurement, and staff training remains limited at 0.95%.

Preparations for Phase 2, which spans 357.12 kilometres from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, are underway, he said.

The ministry is finalising bidding documents for eight contracts, seven for civil works and one for rail systems, under the phase's estimated budget of 341.35 billion baht.

In addition to the rail project, the transport minister said several other major projects are awaiting cabinet approval. They include the first phase of the Phuket Expressway (Kathu–Patong), a 3.98km stretch valued at 16.76 billion baht, and a 15.36-billion-baht project to lease 1,520 electric buses to upgrade the country's public transport services.

According to Mr Suriya, the ministry is also seeking cabinet endorsement to merge two commuter electric rail projects into a single procurement package: the Red Line extension from Taling Chan to Salaya with three new stations (Rama VI Bridge, Bang Kruai–Egat, and Ban Chim Phli), and the Light Red Line extension from Taling Chan to Siriraj.