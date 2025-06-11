Infected wound blamed for food poisoning at school

Officials visit students who suffered food poisoning in Prachin Buri province on Monday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI - Highly contagious bacteria found in a food vendor's infected hand is blamed for the severe food poisoning that struck 23 people at a school in this eastern province on Monday.

Prachin Buri deputy governor Chanathip Khokmanee said samples were taken from the 23 patients and from lunches served at Prachinkallayanee School in Muang district.

Laboratory testing had found staphylococcus aureus bacteria, or golden staph, on boiled chicken meat, in patients’ vomit and in an infected wound on the hand of a food vendor at the school.

On Monday, 22 students and a teacher were hospitalised with symptoms of stomach pains, nausea and vomiting after eating lunch. Most had ordered chicken rice.

They were admitted to Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital and Fort Chakkrapong Hospital.

On Tuesday, 22 patients were discharged. One remained in hospital for further observation, Mr Chanathip said.