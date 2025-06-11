'Dead man' floating in canal makes dramatic recovery

Listen to this article

The "dead man" lying with his head barely above water, floating in the canal in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi province, on Wednesday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Emergency responders called to remove the body of a dead man found floating in a canal received the shock of their lives when the corpse suddenly cried, "Help me!".

Police from Bang Bua Thong station in Nonthaburi province, along with Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, responded on Wednesday to a report of a body seen floating beneath a bridge over Khlong Lamphu on Highway 9 in tambon Lamphu, Bang Bua Thong district.

The report came from a local resident who had been fishing with a friend and spotted what appeared to be a lifeless man in the water. The body was floating motionless, his head resting against a large concrete block near the canal's edge.

On arrival, responders noted visible wounds and blood on the man's face and nose, reinforcing the belief he was deceased.

They began preparations to recover the body. One officer used a stick to move the concrete block. That’s when the unexpected happened - the dead man suddenly came alive and cried out, “Help me!”

Visibly shocked, the rescuers quickly shifted gear, rushing to pull the man safely out of the water. (continues below)

(Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Safely back on land, the man identified himself as Kosem, about 70 years old. He told them he had fainted while walking home and accidentally toppled into the canal.

The man was taken Bang Bua Thong Hospital for a physical examination.