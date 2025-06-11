Vendors demand council tax collector's dismissal

Protesters hold up signs bearing the combined message: "Unfit for public service, Step down and leave, Misuse of taxpayer funds".(Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

NAKHON SAWAN - Local vendors dressed in black gathered in front of Tak Fa municipal office and demanded the immediate dismissal of a council tax collector, accusing her of repeated misconduct and inappropriate behaviour over the past year.

About 30 demonstrators on Tuesday held up placards and voiced their grievances, saying the woman had displayed aggressive and intimidating behaviour, with emotional outbursts, on at least 30 occasions.

Some protesters said the woman had also been involved in a public quarrel at the municipal office, alleging their requests to review security recordings of the incident were denied on the grounds the cameras were “out of order”, and that no internal investigation was conducted.

Additional complaints included allegations the woman in question was often late for work and falsified her attendance record.

A municipal clerk who addressed the group acknowledged that the woman had previously been reprimanded. This response failed to satisfy the protesters, who viewed it as insufficient and indicative of institutional protection despite ongoing misconduct.

The group issued an ultimatum, demanding the woman’s removal from her position or they would escalate their protest and submit formal complaints to the government's Damrongtham centre and the provincial governor, seeking an official investigation.

Attempts by reporters to interview the accused tax collector were unsuccessful. Her colleagues said she was unavailable for comment.

The protest concluded with participants chanting for the officer’s removal and saying they would prepare and file their complaints.