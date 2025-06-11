Border open times in Sa Kaeo extended for Cambodian students

Cambodian students wait at a crossing in Sa Kaeo province to attend classes in Thailand. (Photo: Sa Kaeo radio Facebook page)

Open hours at border crossings in Sa Kaeo province have been extended for Cambodian students who attend nearby schools in Thailand.

Limited operating hours at the crossings have been enforced since Saturday amid heightened tensions between the two counties following a deadly clash in disputed territory on May 28.

Opening hours were restricted to 8am to 4pm.

The limited hours prevented Cambodian students who need to cross the border getting to school on time. Those pupils who did cross over also had to leave early to return home in the evening.

On Wednesday, the Burapha Task Force and Cambodian authorities announced extended opening hours for students.

Pol Col Naphatpong Suphaporn, superintendent of the Sa Kaeo provincial immigration office, said the border would be open for students from 6am to 8am and 5pm to 6pm.

This affected the crossings at Ban Klong Luek in Aranyaprathet district, Ban Khao Din in Khlong Hat district, Ban Ta Phraya crossing in Ta Phraya district and Ban Nong Prue in Aranyaprathet district, Pol Col Naphatpong said.

Up to 3,000 Cambodian students normally cross the border each school day to attend classes in Thailand, he said.

At the Ban Hat Lek crossing in Trat province, officials have since Monday been allowing Cambodian students special entry to attend school in Thailand. Even so, a border school there was sparsely attended at the beginning of the week.