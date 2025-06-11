Jealous husband kills wife, dumps body in pond

A police officer takes a picture of the pond where a woman's body was discovered in Muang district of Yasothon as rescue workers look on. (Photo credit: ยโสธรบ้านเฮา Facebook page)

YASOTHON - A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife in an attack fuelled by jealousy and untreated mental illness, police in this northeastern province said.

The suspect reportedly beat his wife to death with a wooden baton before dumping her body in a pond.

Officers responded to a report that a woman’s body had been found floating in a pond behind the Ban Nam Pho Fresh Market in Ded subdistrict in Muang district at about 6.30am on Monday, according to Pol Lt Supakorn Khodee, a duty investigator from the Muang Yasothon station.

The body, identified as Mrs Puangpetch, 51, was discovered in shallow water near the edge of the large pond. She was wearing a black tank top and blue shorts, and was lying face-up. Emergency responders retrieved the body as dozens of local residents gathered at the site.

An initial autopsy revealed severe head trauma at the back of the skull, consistent with a blunt object, and a bleeding wound on her left shin. Authorities estimated she had been dead for at least five hours.

Local residents said the victim ran a grocery shop across from the market, approximately 100 metres from where her body was found.

Police investigations revealed that the victim lived nearby with her husband, Mr Sawean, and their son. Relatives and neighbours reported frequent arguments between the couple. After reviewing available CCTV video in the area, investigators confirmed that Mr Sawean was responsible for the attack.

Police swiftly arrested the suspect and escorted him to the crime scene for a reconstruction. The wooden baton used in the assault was also recovered.

During questioning, Mr Sawean reportedly expressed paranoia over suspicions that his wife was involved with another man. It was also revealed that he suffered from depression and had not taken his prescribed medication for two months.