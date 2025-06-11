Albanian woman drowns off Phuket

Listen to this article

PHUKET - An Albanian woman drowned off a Phuket beach on Tuesday evening after checking in at a hotel on the tourist island.

Police at the Karon station said Daniela Idrizi, 41, was pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital at 6pm on Tuesday.

At the hospital, her 43-year-old Egyptian husband, Mohamed Alsaba, told police that they had arrived in Phuket on Tuesday and checked in at a hotel in tambon Karon at 2pm. They planned to stay until Thursday.

At 4pm, he said, they went to Karon beach and his wife went for a swim. After about 10 minutes, she started to struggle in the water and went under.

Lifeguards rescued the woman and reported she was unconscious. She was rushed to Chalong Hospital where staff tried to resuscitate her but to no avail.

Her body was then sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.