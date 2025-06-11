Bangkok minimarts raided for selling unlicensed drugs

Listen to this article

Police officers and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials inspect a minimart in Bangkok and talk to an employee after receiving complaints about illegal sales of medicines and herbal products. (Photo: FDA Thai)

Five employees were arrested and more than 5,000 unlicensed drugs and herbal products seized during a police-led raid on six Bangkok minimarts, some of which employed migrant workers as pharmacists.

Police officers joined Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials to inspect the minimarts in the Pratunam and Chatuchak areas on Wednesday following complaints about sales of medicines and herbal products without FDA approval, said Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Bupphasuwan, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD).

The inspection found a large quantity of unregistered medicines and herbal products displayed for sale at six minimarts. None had licences to sell such products, nor did they have certified pharmacists on duty to oversee dispensing procedures.

The arresting team seized a total of 5,382 items, covering 351 types of unlicensed medicines and herbal products from the six stores. Five employees — two Thais, two Myanmar nationals and one Lao — were arrested on charges of selling medicines without permission and impersonating licensed pharmacists in violation of the Pharmacy Profession Act.

The employees and the seized items were handed over to police investigators at the CPPD sub-division 4 office for legal proceedings. The investigation is being expanded to bring others involved to task, said police.