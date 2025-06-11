Urinating Ukrainians assault security guard

The two Ukrainian urinators in police custody in Phuket on Tuesday. (Photo: Phuket tourist police)

PHUKET - Two Ukrainian men have been arrested for assaulting a security guard who told them to stop urinating in public in front of a shopping centre in Kathu district.

Tourist police said on Wednesday that they detained the two Ukrainians at a hotel on Tuesday after identifying them from security camera recordings of the incident.

The two men were seen urinating in an area rented by stall holders about 6.25am on Saturday. A security guard approached and told them to stop.

In response, the two men struck the guard in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The two men, aged 27 and 38, were charged with assault causing physical and mental harm, police said.