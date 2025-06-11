Driver, 6 students injured in intersection collision

People gather at the intersection where the school truck was struck by a 10-wheeler on Wednesday. (Photo: Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation)

SUPHAN BURI – Seven people were injured, including four students, when an open-air school truck was struck by a 10-wheeler at an intersection on Wednesday.

The collision occurred about 7.30am at Sam Chuk Intersection in Sam Chuk district, the Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation said.

The school truck, a songthaew, had stopped at the red light, waiting make a right turn to Sam Chuk Rattanapokaram School.

On a green arrow, the school truck made the turn. An approaching 10-wheeler truck ran the red light on its side and crashed into the school vehicle.

Several students sitting in the back were thrown out onto the road by the force of the impact. Seven people were reported injured - the school truck driver and six students, two boys and four girls. They were taken to Sam Chuk Hospital.

The provincial health office said a girl student and the driver had severe injuries and were later transferred to Chaophraya Yommaraj Hospital, where they were under close medical watch.

The driver of the 10-wheeler told investigators he was travelling to Nakhon Sawan province, Pol Col Piyapong Wongketjai, chief of Sam Chuk station, said.

As he approached the intersection the brakes failed, causing him to run the red light and collide with the school truck, the driver said.

The investigation was continuing.