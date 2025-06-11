Man on 700km walk to beat his cannabis habit

Listen to this article

Mr Piya, on a 700 kilometre walk to beat his cannabis habit.(Photo: สำนักงาน ปปส. ภาค 6 Facebook Page)

SUKHOTHAI - A 46-year-old man from Ratchaburi has embarked on an extraordinary journey on foot, aiming to walk more than 700 kilometres to Chiang Mai in a determined effort to quit his cannabis habit..

"Mr Piya" set out after struggling to resist the urge to use cannabis. Carrying only a single set of clothes, he has been supporting himself by collecting and selling empty cans to buy food.

He sleeps wherever he can find shelter, sometimes at temples, in roadside shelters or police stations.

Throughout his journey, Mr Piya has received daily encouragement from his 74-year-old mother and his sister, who regularly check on his wellbeing by phone.

On June 9, officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Regions 5 and 6, along with local authorities and health workers, visited the man at a rest stop in Sukhothai to offer support and medical assistance. They treated minor foot injuries, provided pain relief medication, food, and water, and replaced his broken mobile phone to help him stay connected with his family.

Mr Piya admitted to being addicted to various drugs and said he managed to quit most, except cannabis. He has since recognised the impact of his actions on his family and is now motivated by their love and support, along with a strong determination to turn his life around.

Now 20 days and over 400 kilometres into his journey, Mr Piya has turned insults and challenges into motivation to improve his health and find employment. He hopes that by transforming himself he will be given a chance to work and rebuild his life.

His determination has drawn praise from officials who see his journey as an inspiring example of commitment to overcoming addiction.