Bangkok woman tells cautionary tale about filler injections

Before getting any cosmetic procedure, find out whether you have any allergies, she says

Listen to this article

Kittiya Menaruji says an allergic reaction to a cosmetic filler injection led to some painful results.

A Bangkok woman has shared a story of a painful experience with cosmetic fillers that left her lips severely swollen and burning with pain — a reaction so intense it required antibiotics and emergency dissolving treatment.

Kittiya Menaruji took to Facebook in hopes of warning others to be more careful before undergoing cosmetic procedures.

She said she initially had 1cc of filler injected into her chin and experienced only mild swelling, which she assumed was normal.

However, during her second session, she received 4cc of filler — 1cc in the chin, 2cc in the nasolabial folds, and 1cc in the lips. That’s when she began experiencing a severe allergic reaction, prompting her to seek immediate medical help.

The recovery process took about a week for the swelling to subside, and two full weeks for her face to return to normal, Ms Kittiya said.

Her current look, without any filler. (Photo: Kittiya Menaruji Facebook page)

In her post, she emphasised the importance of knowing whether you’re allergic to any substances or medications before choosing to undergo aesthetic procedures.

“I feel as though my face will never look quite the same again,” she warned.

She also stressed that her intention was not to attack cosmetic treatments or fillers in general, but simply to share her story as a learning experience for others.