Police doctor suspended over sedative procurement

Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisal sits inside a police vehicle taking her to court on Wednesday to seek her detention on charges of illegally procuring large amounts of the sedative alprazolam and reselling it for profit. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police General Hospital in Bangkok says it has suspended a doctor who was arrested for procuring large amounts of sedatives, pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisal, a psychiatrist, stands accused of misusing her credentials to procure tens of thousands of alprazolam pills and other psychotropic drugs from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by using the names of several clinics to make the purchases.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) has asked the hospital to verify the status of the doctor and provide details of her activities, Pol Maj Gen Sirikul Srisa-nga, a hospital spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

Dr Anchulee, also known as “Dr Air”, was arrested on Tuesday at her residence in Bangkok. Four other people have also been arrested in connection with trafficking the drugs, which were stored at the doctor’s police flat.

Police investigators say they have uncovered over 80 million baht in transactions linked to the case.

Disgraced doctor Anchulee Theerawongpaisal is taken to a police vehicle prior to her appearance in the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Dr Anchulee held the position of physician (level 5), with legal responsibilities and specialised knowledge of narcotics and controlled substances, but she chose to engage in unlawful activities, said Pol Maj Gen Sirikul.

The hospital has set up a panel to conduct a disciplinary investigation in line with Royal Thai Police regulations. It has also reaffirmed its emphasis on ethical standards and conduct of its personnel, particularly doctors who must be role models and to build public trust, said the spokeswoman.

Police on Wednesday afternoon took Dr Anchulee to the Criminal Court to seek her detention. Suspects in criminal cases can be detained for up to seven 12-day periods, or 84 days, while police continue their investigations.

The doctor has been charged with conspiring to sell Category 2 narcotics without permission and colluding in serious narcotics-related offences.

While being taken to a police vehicle for the trip to the court, Dr Anchulee, wearing a hat, sunglasses and a face mask, declined to answer reporters’ questions.

Investigators opposed bail, saying the suspect posed a flight risk or might interfere with evidence if released because she was a senior police officer.

The other suspects in the case are to be brought to court on Thursday, said a police source.