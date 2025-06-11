Lop Buri monkey catching operation resumes

Captured macaques in a holding shelter in tambon Pho Khao Ton, Muang district, Lop Buri province. (Photo: Lob Buri Public Relations Department)

LOP BURI – The trapping, sterilising and relocating of macaques continues, to reduce their plague-like numbers in downtown Lop Buri.

The free-roaming monkeys are being released into shelters after being captured and neutered. A new holding facility being constructed to house more of the pesky population.

The current catching operation overseen by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation began in May 2024, with the simians caught, sterilised and kept in a huge cage in tambon Po Kao Ton in Muang district.

The operation is aimed at reducing the many problems caused by the roaming, often aggressive, macaques, which endanger pedestrians, raid homes and disrupt business, especially along the road near Phra Prang Sam Yot.

The historical site is a tourist spot, but most of it has been taken over by the large, perpetually hungry, monkeys.

The latest catching operation, funded by the fiscal 2025 budget, was launched on June 8 and will run until June 17, with the goal to catch 450 monkeys, Adisak Phusitwongsanuyut, director of protected area regional office 1, said on Wednesday.

A new shelter was now under construction, Mr Adisak said. It was designed to hold more than 3,000 monkeys and should be ready for its first occupants by the end of this month.

The operation in Muang district was a good role model for solving monkey problems in other districts of the province, and had drawn he attention of Thai and international media, he said.

Despite the monkeys' depredations, the annual Monkey Buffet festival on the last Sunday of November still took place at Phra Prang Sam Yot last year, with many foreign tourists enjoying the unique experience.

Monkeys already in the holding facility were not left out. They enjoyed their own buffet.

The main organiser, known as Sia Yi, told reporters the monkey buffet had a long history and he wanted it to continue. It would go ahead, whether in its traditional spot, or in the holding cages.