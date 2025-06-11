Thailand very close to debt ceiling, opposition warns

Figure could reach 69% of GDP next year, sharply limiting government’s ability to borrow

Listen to this article

People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun says revenue collection this year is short of targets and it will be hard to find extra money. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The opposition People’s Party (PP) has warned that Thailand is coming perilously close to hitting its public debt ceiling, which it believes could jeopardise treasury reserves.

As public debt is expected to reach 13.5 trillion baht in the coming fiscal year, the proportion of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to reach 69%, People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun said at a meeting of the House committee vetting the fiscal 2026 budget bill on Wednesday.

This means only about 210 billion baht more could be borrowed, so the government could seek to expand the public debt ceiling, said Ms Sirikanya, who worked as an economic researcher before entering politics.

Ms Sirikanya called on the Ministry of Finance to explain how it would cope with this situation, while urging the Bank of Thailand to respond to recent analyses that pointed to the likelihood of Thailand plunging into deflation, mainly due to weak purchasing power.

She said that according to the 2024 budget report, tax revenue collection fell short of the target by nearly 80 billion baht.

The finance ministry attempted to balance the books before the end of the fiscal year in September 2024 by relying on dividends from PTT Plc, along with funds from the Vayupak Fund and the Government Lottery Office.

She said a similar pattern appears to be repeating in the first seven months of fiscal year 2025 that began last Oct 1, with excise tax revenue already missing the target by 33 billion baht.

Under the circumstances, state enterprises are now forced to shoulder these losses and struggle to find as much as 26.5% more revenue for the ministry, Ms Sirikanya said.

Her question, she said, was which state enterprises are held responsible for finding the extra revenue.

She also inquired whether the factors hindering the ministry from achieving its excise tax target in fiscal 2025 had been addressed before it lowered the target to 31 billion baht for the coming fiscal year.

Tobacco excise tax, for instance, has fallen by almost 20 billion baht since 2017, due mainly to falling demand for tobacco products, resulting from the rising popularity of both illegal e-cigarettes and smuggled cigarettes, said Ms Sirikanya.

The government’s expenditure, meanwhile, is estimated at 3.78 trillion baht in the new fiscal year, but it will be difficult to find sufficient revenue to fund it, she said.

As a result, the central contingency budget would likely be diverted to fund these huge expenses, she said.

The government in this fiscal year also missed its medium-term budgetary plan of paying 11.3% interest for previous borrowing, as it paid only around 8%, she said.

Consequently, money was taken from treasury reserves to compensate for the difference, she said, adding the government now plans to pay only 9.2% it will actually be required to pay 11.5% in fiscal 2026.

“What’s the point of setting this medium-term budgetary plan since you will never try to follow it?” asked the MP.

Chanin Rungtanakiat, spokesman for the House committee, responded to the opposition’s push to slash the 2026 budget by 50 billion baht, urging them to focus less on arbitrary cuts and more on understanding why the government sees the proposed spending as necessary.