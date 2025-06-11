Direct Thailand-US flights back on radar

Negotiations could lead to restoration of direct services for first time since 2015

(Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand will accelerate its efforts to establish direct flight routes between Thailand and the United States as part of the government’s goal to position the country as an aviation hub for Southeast Asia, says Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Currently, no airline, including flag carrier Thai Airways International, offers a non-stop service between Thailand and the United States.

THAI once operated Bangkok–Los Angeles and Bangkok–New York services but they were suspended in 2015 after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Thailand’s aviation safety rating to Category 2.

The FAA in April this year reinstated Category 1 status. leading Mr Suriya to ask the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to engage with the FAA and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to enable the launch of direct air routes.

New routes would boost the economic, trade, investment and tourism sectors, and enhance global confidence in the country’s aviation standards, said Mr Suriya.

“This policy is part of a broader effort to upgrade the Thai aviation industry and stimulate national economic growth. It reflects our readiness to re-enter the global stage,” he said.

As part of the preparations, the CAAT is studying the feasibility of a pre-clearance immigration system at Thai airports. This system would allow US-bound travellers to undergo immigration checks prior to departure from Thailand, improving convenience and streamlining entry upon arrival in the United States.

The restoration of Category 1 status means Thai airlines are once again eligible to operate nonstop flights to the US and to codeshare with American carriers.

THAI has conducted feasibility studies but concluded non-stop US routes are economically unviable, due to high fuel costs, aircraft limitations and low cargo revenue. Instead, the airline plans to strengthen codeshare agreements with partners like United, Delta and others to serve the US market.

The CAAT, meanwhile, has begun discussions with major US airports to explore the feasibility of launching direct routes between Thailand and the US, Mr Suriya said.

In parallel, talks are under way with United Airlines, which has expressed interest in establishing a direct Bangkok–Los Angeles service. Negotiations are also ongoing regarding foreign air operator permissions for US carriers seeking to enter the Thai market, he added.

Mr Suriya said Thailand is also preparing for an aviation safety oversight audit from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), scheduled for late August. The outcome will be reflected in the Effective Implementation Score, a global benchmark for aviation safety performance.