Medical council to review Somsak veto

Minister will attend to 'clarify his reasons' for disagreeing with discipline for Thaksin's doctors

The Police General Hospital, where former premier Thaksin Shinawatra spent the entire six months of his imprisonment in a VIP room. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

All eyes are on the meeting of the Medical Council of Thailand on Thursday as it reviews Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin's recent veto of its resolution to suspend the licences of two doctors involved in the controversial transfer of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for treatment in a premium hospital ward.

Meanwhile, rumours are circulating about attempts to persuade some council members to overturn their decision through offers of certain favours.

The medical council examined whether Thaksin was suffering from any serious medical conditions to justify his extended stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH) while serving his eight-year sentence that was commuted to one year following a royal pardon.

On May 8 it concluded there was no evidence to support such claims and resolved to suspend the licences of two senior doctors at the police hspital for exaggerating Thaksin’s medical condition, paving the way for him to serve his prison sentence at the hospital.

Another doctor at the Corrections Department Hospital was served with a formal warning for abusing her position to facilitate Thaksin’s transfer out of prison.

For the resolution to take effect, Mr Somsak, who is the president of the council, must endorse it. However, the public health minister vetoed the resolution after the two senior doctors at PGH filed a complaint about the council’s decision.

Mr Somsak has also caused a stir by confirming his intention to attend today’s council meeting amid claims that there are attempts to lobby the council members to change their vote.

Trichada Srithada, a spokeswoman for the Public Health Ministry, yesterday defended Mr Somsak’s move to veto and his decision to join the council meeting, saying his actions are allowed by the Medical Profession Act.

She said the minister wants to clarify his reasoning before the council members, believing the disciplinary action is too harsh and akin to a “death sentence” for the two doctors.

Mr Somsak set up a 10-member committee to review the matter after receiving a complaint about the council’s resolution and he wants the council to reconsider the committee’s findings.

“Whether the outcome changes depends on the judgement of each member,” she said.

The council must secure at least 47 votes out of 70 council members to uphold its resolution to discipline the doctors.

The minster, said the spokeswoman, is caught between the council and the two doctors who claim unfair treatment.

“Mr Somsak isn’t following anyone’s order and he isn’t overstepping his authority as allowed by the law. His actions are to uphold justice and protect the council’s integrity,” she said.

Earlier, Mr Somsak said he only wanted to do his job, explain the facts and answer questions about his decision.

However, he said he was unsure whether he would stick around until a vote on the matter was called.

Meanwhile, former senator Somchai Swaengkarn yesterday urged all council members except the PGH chief, who has a conflict of interest in this controversy, to attend the meeting.

Mr Somchai said rumours are circulating about attempts to persuade some council members to overturn their decision through offers of favours.

Some members, who are part of the council by default, are allegedly being pressured through budget cuts.

“Individual decisions should be made public for transparency. Those who change their votes will face a credibility crisis,” he said, adding Mr Somsak should skip the meeting.