China hails Thailand as sibling at peace forum

Listen to this article

Thai and foreign dignitaries attend the 2025 Forum for Harmonious Civilizations held to mark the Golden Jubilee of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations at the Shangri-La hotel.

International unity and cultural dialogue are crucial in paving the way for a more peaceful and unified global future, the president of the International Confucian Association (ICA) said.

Speaking at the 2025 Forum for Harmonious Civilisations, held in honour of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties on Tuesday, Sun Chunlan said the forum is a platform for fostering the long-standing Confucian ideals of peace and mutual respect, noting how the shared values of Buddhism make Thai society more embracing of moderation and harmony.

"Our two nations have engaged in mutual learning and cultural sharing for generations.

"Earlier this year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited China, and we reached many significant agreements. Thailand and China are more than neighbours -- we are siblings," she said.

Sun Chunlan, president of the International Confucian Association (ICA), takes the stage to address the importance of the forum.

Vice president of the ICA and president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council (TCCRC), Phinij Jarusombat, noted how the forum this year is being held under the theme of "Harmony and Coexistence: Promoting the Prosperity and Progress of Civilisation".

It highlighted the importance of fostering understanding, peace, and shared cultural values as foundations for global progress, Mr Phinij said.

Delegates include prominent figures such as Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang, former Thai prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and former Italian premier Romano Prodi.

Phinij Jarusombat, Vice President of the International Confucian Association and President of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council (TCCRC) (1st from right), takes a photo with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (centre) and Somchai Suphasanya, Vice President of the TCCRC (1st from left), at the forum.

Mr Phumtham applauded the forum's role in promoting dialogue amid growing global conflicts.

''Human history is filled with moments of unrest and tension,'' he said.

"Conflicts often arise from an inability to coexist with differences. Listening, understanding, and peaceful resolution must be at the core of our approach.''

He called for a culture of constructive communication, describing true reconciliation as the ability to find new, collaborative solutions that respect all sides.