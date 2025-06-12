Power cuts are 'not political'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied any political motives behind the move to cut electricity and internet access along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The ministry's spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, said the measure is solely intended to combat cross-border criminal activities, such as human trafficking and cyber scams.

Mr Nikorndej said that these measures are solely for the safety and security of citizens in both countries.

He emphasised that it is not a tactic to pressure Cambodia or sway any upcoming bilateral negotiations, and he urged the Cambodians to help counter misinformation.

He reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to bilateral mechanisms like the upcoming Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting on Saturday and ongoing military discussions while reiterating its long-standing non-recognition of Cambodia's jurisdiction designated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) since 1960.

Mr Nikorndej's statement came after Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Thailand's plan to cut electricity and internet services at the border will not change Cambodia's intent to take the matter regarding the four disputed areas, Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani, Ta Muen Thom Temple, Ta Muen Toch Temple and Ta Kwai Temple in Surin, to the ICJ.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai acknowledged Cambodia's right to submit the case to the ICJ but maintained Thailand's consistent non-acceptance of the court's designated jurisdiction.

He clarified that current measures to close border crossings are timed openings, not complete closures, while expressing optimism for improved relations through increased direct communication between forces and proposed joint patrols.

He confirmed Thailand's preparedness for any legal developments, deferring specific details to legal experts.

In a separate development, the Burapha Command of the Royal Thai Army approved a relaxed border crossing schedule for Cambodian students on Tuesday.

Following discussions with Cambodian authorities, a dedicated student passage channel will open from 6am to 8am and 5pm to 6pm daily at the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province and Poipet checkpoint in Cambodia.

Cambodia expressed gratitude for this understanding, which will allow students to attend school normally and ease border tensions, fostering positive relations, Mr Phumtham said.