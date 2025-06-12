PM confirms receipt of letter from 21 MPs

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday confirmed she had received the letter signed by 21 MPs of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party calling for a reshuffle within the coalition party's ministerial quota.

The PM insisted it was an internal matter within the UTN that needed to be settled internally first.

"Yes, I have received it [the UTN letter]. And that is their internal matter which they have to settle themselves. It has nothing to do with us," said Ms Paetongtarn.

Spearheaded by deputy leader Suchart Chomklin and submitted to the PM on Monday, the letter also criticised the UTN for failing to identify suitable replacements for all UTN cabinet members to enhance effective governance and crisis management.

UTN secretary-general and Industry Minister Akanat Promphan cast doubt on the letter's legitimacy, questioning the authenticity of the signatures.

As for now, the UTN must adhere to the status quo reached previously when the coalition government was formed, said Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

More importantly, the party must see to it that the issue is taken care of before it discusses the matter regarding a cabinet reshuffle, he said.

What the UTN proposed to Pheu Thai regarding the cabinet shake-up must have be endorsed formally by its leadership, Mr Phumtham added.

The UTN has every right to nominate whoever it feels is suitable for a new reshuffle. Pheu Thai, on the other hand, is only responsible for verifying and ensuring the nominated persons are qualified to serve in the cabinet, he said.

In principle, all coalition parties are required to put their internal affairs in order and formally reach a party resolution on important issues before such issues are forwarded to Pheu Thai for consideration, he said.

In case Pheu Thai is unable to agree with issues coalition partners propose, it would ask them to review their proposals before submitting the issues for consideration.

The PM has the final say only when issues impact coalition parties, which cannot be resolved among them, Mr Phumtham said, apparently referring to choices of cabinet ministers.

Ms Paetongtarn, meanwhile, responded to media reports about Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul reminding Pheu Thai of the so-called "choc-mint declaration," a reference to an agreement that sets terms for the BJT being part of the Pheu Thai-led coalition government. "We will talk about it soon," the premier said.

Mr Anutin earlier indicated that central to the terms in the agreement was BJT would oversee the Interior Ministry. His remark follows growing rumours Pheu Thai was reclaiming it.