Doctor in sedatives case faces money laundering charges

Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisal is taken to a police vehicle prior to her appearance in the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police will file additional money laundering charges against Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisal, a senior psychiatrist at the Police General Hospital (PGH), accused of leading a criminal network involved in the illegal distribution of prescription drugs.

The news follows the arrest of six more suspects and the seizure of more than 170,000 tablets of controlled substances on Wednesday.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasit Mitpakdee, Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau’s Division 1, said the operation was launched after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted authorities to suspicious patterns in the purchase of Schedule 2 and 4 psychotropic substances. These drugs, including Flunitrazepam and Alprazolam, were ordered under the names of 12 medical clinics.

Dr Anchulee is alleged to have orchestrated the operation, ordering vast quantities of prescription sedatives through the FDA. These drugs were then stored in her police flat in Phaya Thai district and later distributed by accomplices across Bangkok and surrounding provinces. In total, police arrested seven suspects, including Dr Anchulee, who declined to ask for bail and was remanded in custody on Wednesday

The charges filed include the illegal distribution of Schedule 2 substances without permission, conspiracy to commit a serious drug offence, and drug trafficking. Authorities said police are preparing to charge Dr Anchulee and others with money laundering as well, based on financial links traced through the investigation.

Police on Wednesday seized 57,000 alprazolam tablets, 16,100 zolpidem tablets, 24,300 flunitrazepam tablets, 63,000 clonazepam tablets, and 10,000 clorazepate tablets — totalling 170,400 pills. Dr Anchulee has been suspended from police service pending a disciplinary probe. The PGH announced the formation of a panel to investigate her serious misconduct, citing violations of professional ethics and legal duties.

FDA deputy secretary-general Withid Sariddeechaikool said orders placed under Dr Anchulee’s name surged from 1 million baht in 2022 to 11 million baht in 2024. In 2025 alone, she ordered drugs worth about 8 million baht.

The funds used in the drug transactions were transferred to accounts linked to Dr Anchulee. Further scrutiny revealed the use of deceased individuals’ names to fraudulently obtain drugs, with at least 370 such cases identified, he said.