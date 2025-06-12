Candidates urge EC to finish probe

A group of former Senate candidates, now on the reserve list, led by Pol Lt Gen Kamrob Panyakaew, is calling on the Election Commission (EC) to resist external pressure and finalise its investigation into alleged Senate election collusion amid rumours of bribery.

Pol Lt Gen Kamrob warned of "invisible hands" offering bribes to the EC to halt the investigation. He said there are at least two commissioners who are considering quitting. However, he urged them to remain calm and resist the pressure.

He said the EC's 26th investigation committee is nearing a conclusion as it has summoned the suspected senators to acknowledge their charges and is expected to call the final group of individuals soon. The final report is expected next week, he said, and is slated for legal review before the six EC commissioners decide whether the case will be sent to the Supreme Court.

Akkarawat Pongthanachalitkul, another former senator on the reserve list, reiterated the call for EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong to ensure the probe's integrity.

He said there were attempts to derail the investigation with the offer of seven-figure bribes, but officials who cared about the national interest turned them down. "There were offers to [stop prosecuting] senators, offering millions of baht to each of them," he said.

In addition, Mr Akkarawat criticised EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee, saying there has only been chaos in holding elections and failures in prosecuting offenders during his three-year tenure. He also called on Mr Sawaeng to cease interfering with the Senate collusion investigation and control his "wingmen" who might also intervene.

Meanwhile, former election inspector Pol Col Manas Nakhonsri submitted a complaint to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) against all six EC commissioners, accusing them of negligence and inaction regarding disciplinary measures against Mr Sawaeng. The EC says 591 Senate election-related complaints have been received.