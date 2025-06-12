Tropical storm expected to hit country

A weather alert has been issued as a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm, although its centre is not forecast to hit Thailand.

However, the country is still expected to experience widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, particularly in the Northeast and along the Andaman coast. Bangkok faces a 60% chance of rain today, says the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The department warned of thunderstorms and localised heavy to very heavy rain across many parts of the country.

Residents in the North, Northeast, East, and western parts of the South are urged to beware of flash floods and runoff, especially in mountainous areas and lowlands. Farmers are advised to protect their crops from potential damage.

The depression currently lies over the upper South China Sea, approximately 450 kilometres southeast of Hainan Island, with maximum sustained winds near the centre at around 55 kilometres per hour.

It is moving slightly northwest at approximately 15 km/h and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm. It is forecast to pass the eastern part of Hainan and enter southern China between June 13–14, before weakening gradually.

Though the storm will not hit Thailand, it will intensify the southwest monsoon over the country. This will bring increased rainfall, especially to the eastern part of the Northeast, and cause stronger winds and rough seas in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area.

Director-general of the TMD, Sukanyanee Yawincharn, emphasised that although the tropical depression's centre will not move into Thailand, its effects could still pose significant weather risks.