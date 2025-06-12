Aerosol blast in parked car sends safety message

The aerosol can and the dented car roof (Photo: @koollycooll.cooll)

A Thai driver has shared a timely safety warning after discovering the roof of her car bulging outward, with damage to the interior insulation at the same spot.

Initially puzzled by the cause, the owner soon learned that a foam spray can, used for cleaning car seats, had exploded after being left inside the vehicle on a hot day. The blast was so powerful it dented the roof from the inside out.

TikTok user @koollycooll.cooll posted a video and shared her regret over leaving the aerosol can in the car, vowing not to repeat the mistake and urging others to be cautious.

Other netizens who commented emphasised the serious risk of leaving pressurised cans in vehicles, especially when parked under the sun.

Several items should never be left in a car during hot weather, as they can become hazardous. These include aerosol or spray cans, plastic bottles, canned beverages, gas lighters, sunscreen, wet clothes or towels, and perishable food.

High temperatures can cause pressurised containers to explode, plastic bottles to release harmful chemicals, lighters to catch fire, towels to grow mould, and food and sunscreen to spoil. To ensure safety, always remove these items from your car before leaving it parked in the heat.