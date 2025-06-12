Child crash victim Nong Cartoon dies

Listen to this article

Nong Cartoon was 5 when a crash caused by a speeding street racer left her severely disabled in 2014. (Photo: Mother’s Grill Steak House Facebook Page)

The young victim of an illegal street racing crash, Nong Cartoon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, 11 years after a horrific car crash that changed her family forever.

Nong Cartoon’s mother, Saranya Chamni, 45, announced her daughter’s passing on the Facebook page of her restaurant business, Mother’s Grill Steak House.

“At 6.52pm on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Nong Cartoon passed away,” she wrote. “Sleep well my good girl. I hope you become an angel, supporting me from heaven.”

The post attracted an outpouring of condolence messages from people who had followed the family’s tragic tale for over a decade.

The crash occurred on the night of Sept 19, 2014, when Wanthanan “Namphueng” Phiewkliang lost control of her speeding modified pickup truck and crashed into the restaurant, Lung Yai Steakhouse then, at the entrance of Ekkachai Soi 119 in Bang Bon district of Bangkok.

Owner Phanuthat Sasiphan – Ms Saranya’s husband – was killed when he used his body to shield five-year-old Nong Cartoon.

The little girl survived there but the crash left her with severe brain trauma, resulting in a 75% loss of her brain function, along with her vision and ability to communicate.

Namphueng was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, reduced to one year due to her confession and lack of prior criminal record.

However, Nong Cartoon’s family has yet to receive any contact from her for 6.3 million baht in compensation ordered by the Criminal Court.

The case has attracted widespread criticism of a system that had failed to bring the young victim’s family justice.

Saranya Chamni, Nong Cartoon’s mother, has been fighting to obtain compensation from the driver whose actions left her daughter seriously disabled. (Photo: Mother’s Grill Steak House Facebook Page)

Ms Saranya had been bearing the burden of caring for Nong Cartoon alone for the past 11 years.

Earlier this year, she considered giving up and allowing her daughter to pass away in peace after Nong Cartoon was found with a severe lung infection that would require a ventilator for the rest of her life.

Nong Cartoon was 16 when she died.

“Rest in peace and I wish you peace in the next life,” her mother ended the post.